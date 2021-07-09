Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Down 2.3%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.10 and last traded at $53.55. 9,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 402,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

