Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 143.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. California Resources makes up about 1.4% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,657,000. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,668,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $8,922,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,828,278 shares of company stock worth $153,286,321 over the last ninety days.

California Resources stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 1,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

