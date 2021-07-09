Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $341.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.