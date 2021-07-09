Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. 4,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

