Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,967. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $119.15 and a twelve month high of $213.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.49.

