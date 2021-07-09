Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAEYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

