Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBRY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.71) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 286.30 ($3.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

