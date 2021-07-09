Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON:QTX opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £236.86 million and a PE ratio of 50.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 490.47. Quartix Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.
About Quartix Technologies
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.