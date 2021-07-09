Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:QTX opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £236.86 million and a PE ratio of 50.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 490.47. Quartix Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

