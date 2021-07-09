Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

LON JDW opened at GBX 1,163 ($15.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.33. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,971.04.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

