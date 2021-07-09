Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Signify from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85. Signify has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.