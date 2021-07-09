Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54,126 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 106.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,126 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises about 2.0% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,999. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45.

