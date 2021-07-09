Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. 44,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,521. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29.

