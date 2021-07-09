Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,948 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,207. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34.

