Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

