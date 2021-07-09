Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 903,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $45,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 104.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 19.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

SILK stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.