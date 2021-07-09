SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Holdings Raised by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 188.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.07% of SilverCrest Metals worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,323. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.