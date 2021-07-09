Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIOX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.