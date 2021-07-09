Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIOX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.