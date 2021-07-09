Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of WORK opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 488,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

