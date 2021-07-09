SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

