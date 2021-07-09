SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.66. SLR Senior Investment shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 37,066 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The firm has a market cap of $247.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 11.3% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 25.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

