SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.SMART Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGH. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of SGH opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

