SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.97 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

