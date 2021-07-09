Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. Research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.