Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $6,177,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,819 shares of company stock valued at $177,580,944. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.50. 320,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.57. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

