Solaris Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75,548.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. Solaris has a market capitalization of $297,641.90 and $75,548.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solaris has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Solaris Coin Trading

