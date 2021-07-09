Sologenic Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.06 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $188.06 million and approximately $430,654.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00118938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00164907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.06 or 1.00318380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.00945082 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,297 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

