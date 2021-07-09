S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

SPGI opened at $417.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.