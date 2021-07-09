Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires New Holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EJFAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,806,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,602,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,091,000.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 280,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,321. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

