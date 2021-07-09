Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires New Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCAP. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,560,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 564,800 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCAP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 21,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,364. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

