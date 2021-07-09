Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $31,231,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $11,265,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 149,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,750,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,466.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $14.09 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

