Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.32% of Finch Therapeutics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.01.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNCH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

