Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases New Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Immunocore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $4,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

IMCR stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

