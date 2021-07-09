Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.51

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.51 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 1,560,689 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 174.63 ($2.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £900.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.51.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

