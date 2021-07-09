SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

SWTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $82.15 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $553,775.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

