Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter.

PSLV stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

