SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPS Commerce worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

