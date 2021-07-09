SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.170-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

