Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,023 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 1.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $272,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Square by 152.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 209,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Square by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Square by 19.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,011,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,111 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Square by 22.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,042,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,765,000 after acquiring an additional 193,717 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $237.51. 88,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 643.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,143,352 shares of company stock valued at $266,563,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

