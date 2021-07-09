Squirrel Finance (NUTS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,452.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $3,452.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00005616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.00876093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,163,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,162,949 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

