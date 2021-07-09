S&T Bank Boosts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

S&T Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 206,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 82,763 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 541,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,922. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

