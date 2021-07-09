S&T Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

S&T Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NLSN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 9,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,218. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

