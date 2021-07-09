S&T Bank Purchases 395 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

S&T Bank boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up 2.1% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S&T Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $136.68. 183,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,769. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.