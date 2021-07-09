S&T Bank Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

S&T Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. 8,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $162.79 and a 52 week high of $239.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.