S&T Bank Trims Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bank reduced its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,522 shares during the period. S&T Bancorp comprises 5.8% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. S&T Bank owned approximately 2.68% of S&T Bancorp worth $35,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

STBA traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,282. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STBA. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

