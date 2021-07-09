Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Amine Khechfe Sells 4,959 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stamps.com stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.32.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

