Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $126.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.75. 156,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,184. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.32.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.