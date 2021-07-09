State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.