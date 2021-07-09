Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.