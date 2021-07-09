Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,381,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after acquiring an additional 495,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01.

