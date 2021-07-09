Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.26% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

